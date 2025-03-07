Orban blocks EU statement on Ukraine support amid peace deal tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has vetoed the conclusions of the European Council summit concerning support for Ukraine and the creation of a fair peace agreement, which includes solid security guarantees for Ukraine.

Hungary's position left the communiqué out of the official summit conclusions, even though 26 of the 27 European Union member states backed the conclusions at the March 6 meeting, reports Suspilne, New.Az reports citing foreign media.

Slovakia voted in favor after an agreement to address the "need to resolve" the transit of gas through Ukrainian territory was added to the text.

Following Victor Orban's veto, the declaration will be included in the appendices as "strongly supported by 26 member states." The official EU Council website reports that during the summit in Brussels, EU leaders discussed issues surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war and European defense.

The communiqué outlines conditions that European leaders deem necessary for a fair and lasting peace after the Russia-Ukraine war:

- Negotiations on Ukraine cannot occur without Ukraine and Europe.

- Any ceasefire or truce must only be part of a process leading to a comprehensive peace agreement.

- Any peace agreement must include reliable security guarantees to prevent renewed Kremlin aggression.

- The peace agreement must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Previously, Hungary had blocked military aid to Ukraine, according to a Politico article on March 4.

On February 13, Victor Orban criticized the EU's role in negotiations to end the war.

On February 7, Hungarian National Assembly member Ákos Hadházy reported the discovery of a palace valued at 45 million euros owned by Victor Orban's family.

News.Az