Orienteering competition among Azerbaijani servicemen wraps up: Defense Ministry

Another orienteering competition held among the servicemen in the Azerbaijan Army came to an end, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

44 servicemen from 8 teams competed in the competitions. Participants ran the designated distance and accomplished the task of finding the targets shown on the map. According to the rules of the competition, male servicemen identified 13 checkpoints at a distance of 9.3 km, and female servicemen identified 10 checkpoints at a distance of 6 km.

According to the final results, the winning team of the Land Forces won the cup competition. The second and third places were awarded to the combined teams of a military unit of the Air Force and the Military Police, respectively.

The winners of the competition were awarded the cup, honorary diplomas, and medals.

