Orkhan Mammadov: Entrepreneurs in Jojug Marjanli will receive full support

Entrepreneurs operating in Azerbaijan's Jojug Marjanli will receive full support, said Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of SMEs, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

According to the report, the "Friend of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)" of the Agency for the Development of SMEs under the Ministry of Economy will now provide services to entrepreneurs operating in front-line districts.

Thus, on March 13, the “Friend of SMEs” began operating in the Fuzuli District. This is the first "Friend of SMEs" in the Upper Karabakh economic region, which will allow entrepreneurs operating not only in the Fuzuli District but also the adjacent areas, including in the village of Jojug Marjanli of the Jabrayil District, to benefit from the services of the Agency.

In connection with this, an event was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center of the city of Horadiz in Fuzuli District, with organizational support from the Agency for the Development of SMEs, with the participation of relevant government agencies and entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov stressed that the development of entrepreneurship is one of the important directions of the socio-economic policy conducted under the leadership of the president of Azerbaijan, with various measures being taken and reforms being made for the development of private sector in the country. It was noted that the development of small and medium-sized businesses is one of the key directions of the “Friend of SMEs”, which began its activities in the Fuzuli District.

Agency Chairman Orkhan Mammadov spoke about the activities of the structure and the mechanism of the “Friend of SMEs”. It was emphasized that the “Friend of SMEs” began operating in the Fuzuli District in order to support the development of entrepreneurship in the front-line districts, and to encourage the creation of new business entities in the district. This is the 13th “Friend of SMEs” to be opened, and it is envisaged for the network to cover all parts of the country.

"Friend of SMEs" provides support at all stages of business activities, carries out activities to identify and implement initiatives, potential opportunities for businessmen, create and develop new SMEs, as well as the protection of the interests of entrepreneurs.

A presentation on the “Friend of SMEs” was shown as part of the event. Moreover, information was provided on its activities and services that it will provide. A Q&A session was held afterwards , where questions were taken from entrepreneurs.

The participants of the event were then acquainted with the office of the "Friend of SMEs" located in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Horadiz.

On the same day, as part of the projects jointly implemented by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, a mobile workshop was commissioned for the processing and packaging of products produced in the beekeeping farms built in the village of Jojug Marjanli, along with a mobile point of sale for the sale of agricultural products.

An event was held in Jojug Marjanli in connection with this, with the participation of the Ministry of Economy, the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), “ABAD” public legal entity run by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan-Turkey Businessmen and Industrialists Public Association, entrepreneurs and residents of Jojug Marjanli.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov emphasized that Azerbaijan pays great attention to the development of the regions, and noted the importance of joint projects in the socio-economic development of Jojug Marjanli and the provision of employment for the residents of the village.

The Deputy Minister also noted that the products of beekeeping farms will be processed in a mobile workshop and then packaged, being afterward put up for sale under the "Jojug Marjanli" brand. According to him, the products will also be sold in mobile points of sale.

Agency Chairman Orkhan Mammadov spoke about the work done for the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

Mammadov said that the commissioned mobile honey processing workshop, commissioned by the Agency for the Development of SMEs, will provide services for the beekeeping farms in Jojug Marjanli and the nearby villages. The Agency Chairman also said that entrepreneurs operating in Jojug Marjanli will continue receiving full support.

