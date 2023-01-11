OSCE Chairman to visit Azerbaijan
OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani will visit Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing the press service of the organization.
An agreement was reached on this during a telephone conversation with the foreign ministers of both countries.
The OSCE chairman said that he is ready to personally participate in the elimination of tension and lasting peace in the region.