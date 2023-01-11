Yandex metrika counter

OSCE Chairman to visit Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
OSCE Chairman to visit Azerbaijan

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani will visit Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing the press service of the organization. 

An agreement was reached on this during a telephone conversation with the foreign ministers of both countries.

The OSCE chairman said that he is ready to personally participate in the elimination of tension and lasting peace in the region.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      