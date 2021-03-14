Yandex metrika counter

Agenda for OSCE Chairperson's-in-Office visit to Azerbaijan disclosed

  • Politics
  • Share
Agenda for OSCE Chairperson's-in-Office visit to Azerbaijan disclosed

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde, will visit Azerbaijan on 15 March for meetings with high-level officials, according to OSCE.

Linde will meet with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Prime Minister Ali Asadov for talks focused on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and the OSCE´s continued role in the resolution process. Discussions will also include how to strengthen the co-operation between the OSCE and Azerbaijan.

Chairperson-in-Office Linde will also meet with members of civil society.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      