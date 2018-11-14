OSCE LOC monitoring ends without incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact (LOC), in the direction of Fuzuli region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on November 14, ended without incident, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

