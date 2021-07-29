OSCE MG co-chairs concerned with recent incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation) made the statement.

The co-chairs view with concern recent incidents along the Armenia - Azerbaijan border, including reports of casualties and the loss of life. The co-chairs call upon Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate the situation immediately, refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions and implement fully their commitments under the November 9 statement and other jointly agreed ceasefire arrangements.

The co-chairs reiterate the need for a comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining core substantive issues of the conflict.

The co-chairs reconfirm their strong support for the ongoing efforts of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and his team.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Philip Reeker, Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Expressing concern over the tensions on the border between the two states, Philip Reeker stressed the importance of stabilizing the situation.

Minister Bayramov informed the opposite side about the tensions on the border between the two states, especially the recent provocations by Armenia, the intensive shelling of Azerbaijani positions, as a result of which one Azerbaijani serviceman was killed on July 23, and two of our servicemen on July 28 were injured. It was noted that the Azerbaijani side took appropriate measures in response to these provocations and defended its border positions.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan is not interested in the escalation of the situation and supports the settlement of all disagreements through political and diplomatic means.

Minister Bayramov brought to the attention of the opposite side the importance of Armenia's awareness of its responsibility and stopping provocations.

