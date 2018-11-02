Yandex metrika counter

OSCE MG stresses importance of trust climate for intensive talks on Karabakh conflict

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group stressed the importance of sustaining a climate of trust for intensive negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the statement issued by the co-chairs following their visit to the region.


News.Az 

