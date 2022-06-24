Yandex metrika counter

OSCE Minsk Group ceased activities: Russia’s Lavrov

The OSCE Minsk Group has ceased its activities on the US and France’s initiative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that three statements signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, are now broadly acknowledged as the basis for a way forward to tackle the remaining issues.

Lavrov also pledged Moscow’s continued efforts to ensure peace in the South Caucasus and help delimit the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border.


