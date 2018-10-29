OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs start their visit to South Caucasus
- 29 Oct 2018 17:05
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 134813
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/osce-minsk-group-co-chairs-start-their-visit-to-south-caucasus Copied
Minsk Group co-chairs Stefan Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Andrzej Kasprzyk are on a visit to Armenia.
Report informs citing Armenian media that, according to the country's Defense Ministry, the co-chairs met with Defence Minister David Tonoyan.
Notably, the sides discussed the situation on the front line.
The co-chairs are also expected to visit Azerbaijan.
News.Az