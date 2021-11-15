OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs view with deep concern recent incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs view with deep concern recent incidents in the South Caucasus region, including those along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, News.Az reports citing the statement published on the official website of the organization.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation, and Brice Roquefeuil of France) released the following statement on November 15:

"The Co-Chairs view with deep concern recent incidents in the region, including those along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The Co-Chairs call on the sides to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation immediately. The Co-Chairs also urge the sides to refrain from provocative actions and implement in full the commitments they undertook under the November 9 statement and other jointly agreed ceasefire arrangements.

The recent increase in tension underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Karabakh conflict."

News.Az