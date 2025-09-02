Yandex metrika counter

OSCE PA president hails decision to close Minsk Process

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Pere Joan Pons Sampietro welcomed the OSCE Ministerial Council decision to close the Minsk Process.

In a post on his X social media account, Sampietro said: “I welcome OSCE Ministerial Council decision to close the Minsk Process following the Joint Appeal of Armenia/Azerbaijan. This historic step, rooted in dialogue, strengthens the path to lasting peace in South Caucasus. We will continue to support this process,” News.Az reports.


News.Az 

