OSCE PA president hails decision to close Minsk Process

President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Pere Joan Pons Sampietro welcomed the OSCE Ministerial Council decision to close the Minsk Process.

In a post on his X social media account, Sampietro said: “I welcome OSCE Ministerial Council decision to close the Minsk Process following the Joint Appeal of Armenia/Azerbaijan. This historic step, rooted in dialogue, strengthens the path to lasting peace in South Caucasus. We will continue to support this process,” News.Az reports.

I welcome @OSCE Ministerial Council decision to close the Minsk Process following the Joint Appeal of Armenia/Azerbaijan. This historic step, rooted in dialogue, strengthens the path to lasting peace in South Caucasus. We will continue to support this process. @oscepa — Pere Joan Pons Sampietro (@perejoanpons) September 1, 2025

