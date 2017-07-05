Yandex metrika counter

OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Azerbaijan

Special Representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for the South Caucasus, Christian Vigenin is to visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the visit is scheduled for September.

Vigenin is expected to visit all three countries of the South Caucasus - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia. During the visit, issues of conflict resolution in the South Caucasus region, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, will be discussed.

