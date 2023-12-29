OSCE/ODIHR mission to publish reports on its observation of election process in Azerbaijan

The role of the election observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) in the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan to monitor the process and publish subsequent reports on its observation, the mission head, Eoghan Murphy, said at a press conference on Friday, News.Az reports.

According to him, the mission will publish its interim report two weeks before the election day.

“The day after the election, a statement of preliminary findings and conclusions will be presented at a press conference. A final report with an assessment of the entire election process and containing recommendations will be published some months after the election,” Murphy added.

News.Az