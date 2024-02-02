OSCE/ODIHR observers monitor polling stations in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) have conducted observations at polling stations in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, News.Az reports.

They became acquainted with the proceedings at the Fuzuli District Election Commission No. 84 and obtained a first-hand understanding of the conditions at polling stations located in the liberated territories.

According to Ramiz Teymurov, the chairman of the Fuzuli District Election Commission No. 84, long-term OSCE/ODIHR observers, including Lars Nyholm and Evgeny Loginov, expressed their desire to monitor the voting process in polling stations in the liberated territories. They were particularly interested in the security measures ensured in those areas.

"Three out of the 77 polling stations in our electorate are located in areas liberated during the 44-day war. The electorate comprises 54,457 registered voters, including 1,257 first-time voters. Additionally, webcams have been installed in seven polling stations, and 1,015 observers have been registered under the electorate," noted Ramiz Teymurov.

News.Az