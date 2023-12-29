OSCE/ODIHR opens election observation mission for presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) today opened an election observation mission for the 7 February early presidential election in Azerbaijan, following an official invitation from the national authorities, the mission head, Eoghan Murphy, said at a press conference on Friday, News.Az reports.

“The mission consists of a core team of 11 international experts based in Baku and 26 long-term observers, who will be deployed throughout the country from 5 January,” Murphy noted.

“ODIHR also plans to request 280 short-term observers, to arrive several days before election day,” he added.

Murphy expressed gratitude to the representatives of the Azerbaijani government for the conditions created for the activities of the observation mission in the country.

News.Az