OSCE/ODIHR publishes interim report on upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan

OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has published an interim report on the presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for April 11.

Following an invitation from the government of Azerbaijan to observe the April 11 presidential election, and based on the findings of a Needs Assessment Mission conducted from February 21 to 22, the OSCE (ODIHR) established an Election Observation Mission (EOM) on March 9, the report, published on the organization's website, said.

The EOM, led by Corien Jonker, consists of an 11-member core team based in Baku and 28 long-term observers (LTOs) deployed on March 15 throughout the country, Trend reports.

"Mission members are drawn from 20 OSCE participating states,” says the report.

According to the report, the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) is responsible for the overall conduct of the election.

“The CEC holds sessions when required, to which the ODIHR EOM is regularly invited and which are well-attended by the media,” the report said.

News.Az

