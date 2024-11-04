Yandex metrika counter

OTF Jam death rumors clarified: Shooting victim identified as CJ Rilla

On November 4, speculation erupted online regarding the alleged shooting death of OTF Jam, a member of Lil Durk’s record label Only The Family (OTF).

The speculation began with a video posted by user Lil Rico on the social media platform X, which suggested that OTF Jam was the victim of a drive-by shooting. The video showed a chaotic crime scene with broken windows and first responders attending to a situation that appeared serious. However, these claims have been debunked, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The individual captured in the video was not OTF Jam, but rather CJ Rilla, a 16-year-old drill rapper from New York who was tragically shot and killed on October 24. The original footage, shared on the LLN NYC YouTube channel, reveals a scene where a distressed family was present, mourning the loss of Rilla.

OTF Jam, whose real name is Kacey Hester, has recently been under scrutiny following Lil Durk’s arrest related to a murder-for-hire plot. There have been allegations suggesting that Jam acted as a police informant, although these claims remain unverified. Despite the chaos surrounding his label and its members, OTF Jam is alive and has not been involved in any fatal incidents.

