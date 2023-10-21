Our goal - to put end to French colonialism, says head of Martinique Freedom Party

+ ↺ − 16 px

We have been cooperating with Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group for several months, Luc Carole, head of the Martinique Freedom Party, told reporters, News.az reports.

"Our goal is to put an end to French colonialism. In addition, we have projects related to Azerbaijan. Our goal is to take steps in our struggle by uniting with other countries. Our friends in Azerbaijan are helping us with this work. It gives us strength," he said.

An international conference, "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, was held in Baku on October 20. The conference was attended by representatives of 14 countries, French overseas territories (New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe), as well as Corsica.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

