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Charging
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As electric vehicles move beyond early adoption into a transformative phase of global mobility, technology and the future of EVs have become one of the most searched and strategically important themes.23 Apr 2026-23:03
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As electric vehicles transition from early adoption to mass market reality, charging time and infrastructure have emerged as the second most searched and critically evaluated theme by consumers.23 Apr 2026-22:36
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Chinese automaker Seres has announced it will become an equal shareholder in a fast-charging joint venture backed by BMW and Mercedes-Benz in China, the company said on Friday.17 Apr 2026-12:30
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Car manufacturers BMW and MINI have teamed up with Shell Recharge to increase public EV charging access across Canada, integrating the charging platform into their in-car and mobile systems while also providing access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.16 Apr 2026-22:18
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The government of the eastern Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Tuesday announced plans to expand the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in order to keep pace with surging demand driven by record-high sales.14 Apr 2026-11:22
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China’s electric vehicle giant BYD and South Korea’s technology firm Humax have jointly introduced a £999 home EV charging bundle in the United Kingdom, marking a strategic move into the rapidly expanding residential charging market.09 Apr 2026-23:00
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BYD buyers in the United Kingdom will now be able to access a discounted home charging installation package through a new partnership with Humax and dealership network Harmony Automotive.08 Apr 2026-17:20
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Tesla has significantly expanded its charging infrastructure in China by opening 55 new Supercharger stations in the city of Chongqing, marking another step in the company’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the world’s largest electric vehicle market.31 Mar 2026-21:51
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Tesla has launched 55 new electric vehicle supercharging stations in Chongqing, marking its largest single project of highway service-area chargers in China to date.28 Mar 2026-22:27
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China's electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure continued to expand rapidly, with the total number of charging points reaching 21.01 million by the end of February 2026, up 47.8 percent year on year, the National Energy Administration has revealed.21 Mar 2026-14:28
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