Ousmane Dembele wins Ballon d’Or 2025

Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembele has won the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or.

The 28-year-old was named ahead of Lamine Yamal and Paris club-mate Vitinha to complete a memorable campaign, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.com.

Dembele was named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season as Paris claimed the title for the first time. He also played a key role in a domestic double, ending 2024/25 with an incredible haul of 37 goals and 15 assists.

Other men's prizes awarded in Paris included the Men's Kopa Trophy (best young player), Men's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team), Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team) and the Men's Club of the Year.

Men's Ballon d'Or top ten

1. Ousmane Dembele (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

2. Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

3. Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

4. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)



5. Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)



6. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)



7. Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)



8. Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)



9. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)



10. Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

News.Az