Over 1,200 families displaced by floods in Sudan’s Khartoum

More than 1,200 families in Bahri city, Khartoum state, were displaced due to severe flooding, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced.

The UN agency said in a statement that the floods destroyed five homes and left the majority of houses with partial damage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The agency said many other families left the area in anticipation of possible flood damage, while the displaced sought shelter within host communities in the vicinity.

Recently, several regions in Sudan have experienced floods due to rising water levels of the Nile and its tributaries, the White Nile, which flows from Lake Victoria, and the Blue Nile, which originates from the Ethiopian highlands.

More than 125,000 people have been affected by rains and flooding in Sudan since June 30, according to government statistics.

Sudan typically experiences heavy rains during the rainy season, from June through October, which often triggers widespread annual flooding.

The floods occurred as Sudan has been ravaged by war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, killing thousands and displacing millions.

