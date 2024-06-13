Over 100 injured after protesters clash with police outside Armenian parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 101 people were injured during an intense clash between police forces and protesters outside the Armenian parliament building in capital Yerevan on Wednesday evening, News.Az reports citing the country’s Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, while 85 individuals were treated for minor injuries and released, the rest are hospitalized.The police resorted to using flashbang grenades to disperse the crowd after activists attempted to blockade the parliament, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

