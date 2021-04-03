Over 100 mln Americans receive at lease one COVID-19 vaccine dose: CDC

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 100 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, according to data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 157 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered as of Friday, while more than 204 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed across the country, CDC data show.

A total of 101,804,762 Americans have received at least one dose, while over 57.9 million Americans have been fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated people are about 17.5 percent of the whole population.

Among the fully vaccinated, about 29.2 million people are 65 years of age or older, accounting for 53.5 percent, CDC data show.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced last week his administration planned to administer 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Americans in his first 100 days in office.

