Over 11 thousand hectares of land liberated in Nakhchivan

Over 11 thousand hectares of land liberated in Nakhchivan

Gunnut village of Sharur region, occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1992, has been returned under control of Azerbaijani Army after 26 years.

APA reports quoting “Nuhçixan” news agency that the residents of the village have returned to their homeland and visited the graves of their relatives. The Quran was read after 26 years in the graveyard of Gunnut.

