Over 3,400 flights cancelled amid Gulf airspace closure

More than 3,400 flights have been cancelled in the opening days of the conflict, leaving an estimated 300,000 passengers stranded across the Gulf region.

The disruption comes as several countries shut their airspace, halting operations at key regional hubs, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Major airports — including Dubai International Airport, Sharjah International Airport, Abu Dhabi International Airport, and Hamad International Airport — have suspended operations. In total, six or seven major airports across the region have been forced to close.

Airspace over much of the Gulf remains shut, creating a significant ripple effect on global aviation. Middle Eastern hubs play a critical role in connecting Europe, Asia, Africa, and other regions. When these transit points cease operations, the disruption quickly spreads worldwide, affecting international flight schedules far beyond the immediate conflict zone.

Flight-tracking data highlights the scale of the impact, with thousands of cancellations recorded within days. Meanwhile, social media platforms are flooded with posts from stranded travelers at Hamad International Airport, Dubai International Airport, and Abu Dhabi.

Passengers describe long queues to rebook flights, secure hotel accommodations, or obtain assistance, with many forced to sleep inside airport terminals.

As long as regional airspace remains closed and hostilities continue, tens of thousands of passengers are expected to remain in limbo, facing uncertainty over when normal air travel will resume.

