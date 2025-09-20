Over 70 civilians killed in mosque attack in Sudan's El Fasher

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council has reported that over 70 civilians were killed in a deadly attack on a mosque in El Fasher, located in westernSudan, during the early hours of Friday morning.

In a statement Friday, the council said that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued to target civilians, showing little concern for human rights organizations and disrespecting regional and international conventions that criminalize the targeting of civilians, their facilities, and infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing QNA.

Earlier Friday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights announced an increase in the number of civilian deaths in Sudan in the first half of this year, amid escalating ethnic violence in the country.

News.Az