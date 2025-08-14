Over a dozen injured as Texas school bus crashes on first day of school

Over a dozen injured as Texas school bus crashes on first day of school

A school bus carrying 42 children and one adult on the first day of the new school year rolled over onto its side near Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, leaving 12 injured. Travis County emergency services

+ ↺ − 16 px

A school bus carrying 42 children and one adult overturned in Leander, Texas, on the first day of classes, leaving 12 people injured, officials reported. The bus, serving the Leander Independent School District in northwest Austin, rolled onto its side near Nameless Road in Travis County shortly after 3:15 p.m. local time.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where the yellow bus was found on an embankment surrounded by trees, showing significant damage. Twelve individuals were transported to local hospitals, while the remaining passengers were taken to a reunification center for evaluation and to be connected with family members, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Austin-Travis County officials said one person sustained life-threatening injuries, two others may have life-threatening injuries, and the rest suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It has not yet been confirmed whether the adult on board was among those hospitalized.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

News.Az