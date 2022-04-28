Over half of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs invest in development of innovations: Minister

Over half of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs invest in development of innovations: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 60 percent of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have invested in the creation of new business models and the development of innovations, said the country’s minister of digital development and transport.

Rashad Nabiyev was speaking at a conference on the theme “Digital Entrepreneurship and Promising Opportunities” in Baku on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister noted that work is underway to train IT specialists and assess human resources within the framework of digital transformation in Azerbaijan.

News.Az