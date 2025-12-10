Ozempic may cut health risks in Schizophrenia patients

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry suggests that Ozempic and similar semaglutide-based drugs may significantly reduce physical health risks for people with schizophrenia. The medication improved blood sugar levels and reduced weight gain—two major problems linked to antipsychotic treatments.

People with schizophrenia often take strong antipsychotics that control symptoms but frequently cause rapid weight gain, high blood sugar, and a higher risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. These side effects contribute to shorter life expectancy, and lifestyle changes alone rarely reverse them, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Researchers in Denmark followed 73 adults with schizophrenia showing early signs of diabetes. Half received weekly semaglutide injections for six and a half months, while the rest took a placebo. Neither patients nor doctors knew who received the real drug until the trial concluded.

The results were notable: nearly half of those taking semaglutide regained healthy blood sugar levels, compared with just 3% in the placebo group. Patients on the drug also lost about 9 kilograms more weight, with visibly reduced waist size and body fat. Some participants even reported reduced nicotine cravings.

Crucially, the treatment did not worsen psychiatric symptoms. Most side effects were mild and temporary, such as nausea.

Researchers say early use of semaglutide could help prevent severe metabolic and heart conditions in people with schizophrenia. They caution, however, that larger and longer studies are needed to confirm the findings and assess long-term benefits.

News.Az