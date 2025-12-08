US envoy Howery visits Greenland amid Trump tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new U.S. ambassador to Denmark, PayPal co-founder Kenneth Howery, is meeting officials from Greenland and Denmark in Nuuk this week on his first visit to the Arctic island, amid renewed tensions over President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the semi-autonomous territory.

Relations between Denmark and the United States have been strained since Trump revived talk of taking Greenland from Denmark, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Excited to be in Greenland for the annual Joint Committee meeting between the U.S. and Greenland with Denmark,” the U.S. embassy said on Instagram, posting a photo of Howery with Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt.

The Joint Committee and Permanent Committee meetings alternate between Greenland and the United States, serving as platforms for cooperation on civilian and military matters, including the American military presence on the strategically important island, Greenland’s government said Saturday.

“These committee meetings are designed to promote direct dialogue and cooperation with the United States on several areas of both civilian and military importance,” Motzfeldt said.

She acknowledged recent strains, adding: “Trust and respect are the foundation of any partnership, and it is no secret that the past year has been challenging.”

Denmark’s foreign ministry declined to comment on who would represent Denmark at the meetings.

Both Denmark and Greenland maintain they have no intention of ceding the resource-rich island, though Denmark is responsible for its defense.

