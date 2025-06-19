PABSEC General Assembly participants embark on visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the 65th plenary session of the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), held in Baku, embarked on a visit to Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

The parliamentarians first arrived at Fuzuli International Airport, where they were briefed on the destruction caused by Armenian forces during nearly 30 years of occupation, as well as the restoration efforts launched by Azerbaijan following the district’s liberation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The delegation then proceeded to the city of Shusha. While touring Shusha, the PABSEC members will explore key landmarks, including Shusha’s Central Square, the walls of Shusha Fortress, and the Jidir Duzu plain.

News.Az