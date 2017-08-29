PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach and César Florin Preda a

Oxu.Az informs with reference to Report that Stefan Schennach has posted the due information on his Twitter page.

It should be noted the co-rapporteurs of the PACE Monitoring Committee are preparing the next report on Azerbaijan.

According to Schennach, the initial version of the report will be submitted for discussion in October this year at the PACE session in Strasbourg.

News.Az

