Pacers dominate Thunder to force Game 7 in NBA Finals

The Indiana Pacers, fueled by determination and the absence of injured star Tyrese Haliburton, delivered a commanding 108-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

The win keeps their championship hopes alive and sets the stage for a decisive Game 7 in the NBA Finals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Haliburton, cleared to play with a right calf injury only a couple of hours before tipoff, scored 14 points with five assists and two steals in a solid contribution to a comprehensive team effort.

"We just wanted to protect home court," Haliburton said. "We didn't want to see these guys celebrate a championship on our home floor.

"Backs against the wall, we just responded," he added. "So many different guys chipped in, total team effort. I'm really proud of this group."

Obi Toppin led the Pacers scoring with 20 points off the bench as Indiana's reserves out-scored Oklahoma City's bench 48-37.

Andrew Nembhard added 17 points and Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Pacers, who had lost the last two games to stand on the brink of elimination, leveled the best-of-seven championship series at three games apiece.

Haliburton, who said he'd do everything he could to play after limping through most of game five, showed virtually no sign of his injury as the Pacers grabbed the game by the throat in the second quarter and never let go.

Indiana led by 22 points at halftime and by as many as 31 early in the fourth quarter.

NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 21 points but had eight of the Thunder's 21 turnovers.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed his lone three-point attempt while Jalen Williams -- coming off a 40-point performance in game five -- missed all four of his three-point attempts on the way to 16 points.

The Thunder, winners of a league-best 68 regular-season games -- pulled their starters after falling behind by 30 going into the fourth quarter.

They'll be searching for answers as the series heads back to Oklahoma City for game seven on Sunday -- the first game seven in the championship series since 2016.

The Thunder are seeking their first title since the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008, having won it all in 1979 as the Seattle SuperSonics.

The Pacers are in search of a first NBA title. They won American Basketball Association titles in 1970, 1972 and 1973 before joining the NBA as part of the ABA-NBA merger in 1976.

News.Az