PACE’s unfair approach towards Turkey causes regret

The unjust approach of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) towards Turkey is regrettable, Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva said at the plenary session of Azerbaijani parliament May 2.

She added that PACE’s approach towards the Muslim countries from the standpoint of double standards causes not only regret, but also concern, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan condemns PACE’s decision made at the spring session to bring back monitoring of Turkey’s commitment to its obligations to the Council of Europe,” Pashayeva said. “Azerbaijan often faces double standards in PACE.”

“Unfortunately, PACE has not supported Azerbaijan in the fight against terrorism,” she said. “PACE does not support Turkey, which has been fighting against terrorism. On the contrary, PACE makes unfair decisions on Turkey.”

“According to the PACE principles, a PACE member-state can not occupy the territory of another member-state,” Pashayeva said. “But the Azerbaijani lands are under Armenia’s occupation for many years and PACE does not exert any pressure on Armenia.”

Pashayeva said that Azerbaijan and Turkey have always urged PACE to abandon double standards.

Earlier, the majority of PACE members voted for adoption of a resolution bringing back monitoring on Turkey. Some 113 parliamentarians voted for the resolution, 45 voted against it, and 12 abstained.

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the PACE decision, calling it politicized and unfair.

