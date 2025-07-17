Paige Bueckers channels Diana Taurasi: “Because of you, I can be proud”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Diana Taurasi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in WNBA history, received the ESPYs “Icon Award” on Wednesday night alongside soccer legend Alex Morgan. The honor comes months after Taurasi announced her retirement in February, ending an incredible 20-season career.

The tribute to Taurasi featured a surprise appearance from this year’s No. 1 WNBA draft pick, Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings, who shared a humorous yet heartfelt message, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Dee is unapologetically herself,” Bueckers said in a pre-recorded video. “Dee, because of you, I can be an a--h--- and be proud of it.”

For Taurasi, the comment was clearly taken as a compliment. The Phoenix Mercury legend has long been known for her bold personality and competitive edge—traits that Bueckers openly embraces as part of her own journey.

Taurasi has also shown admiration for the rookie star, previously calling Bueckers “the future” of the league. “She’s going to end up being the best player in the league,” Taurasi said in an earlier interview—a high endorsement from a player often considered the WNBA’s G.O.A.T.

While fans can only dream of seeing Taurasi and Bueckers share the court, the connection between the two proves the WNBA’s legacy is in good hands.

News.Az