Pakistan Air Force delegation to visit Azerbaijan
- 14 Jun 2021 14:08
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 162181
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/pakistan-air-force-delegation-to-visit-azerbaijan Copied
A delegation from the Pakistani Air Force, headed by Vice Marshal Tariq Zia, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on June 15, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
As part of the visit, the issues of developing relations between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani Air Forces will be discussed, presentations on various areas of cooperation will be given.