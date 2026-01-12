Pakistan and Indonesia sign MoU to boost economic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan met on Monday with Indonesian Deputy Trade Minister Dipa Widya Putri, who is visiting Pakistan, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

During the meeting, the Pakistani Commerce Minister emphasised Indonesia's importance within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), highlighting its role as a regional hub for promoting trilateral and regional economic cooperation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He stressed that Pakistan can be a reliable source of minerals, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural and food products for the Indonesian market.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed during the meeting to establish a Joint Trade Committee.

The committee aims to enhance and deepen the economic partnership between the two countries and will provide an institutional platform for strengthening trade dialogue.

News.Az