Pakistan calls Israel ‘totally exposed’ over occupation, violations at UN Security council

Pakistan strongly criticized Israel at the UN Security Council on Thursday, accusing it of state terrorism and violations of international law.

Pakistan’s UN envoy, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, condemned Israel’s actions and its behavior in the Council:

"It is unacceptable, indeed ludicrous, for an aggressor and occupier, a serial violator of the UN Charter and international law, to abuse this chamber and disrespect the sanctity of this Council," News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Ahmad’s remarks were a response to Israeli ambassador Danny Danon, who compared Israel’s recent attack on Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar, to the 2011 US Navy SEAL raid in Pakistan that killed Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, questioning what he called “double standards” by the international community.

Ahmad rejected this comparison, calling it a “false analogy” and emphasizing that Israel has a history of threatening international actors, media, and humanitarian organizations.

"Like all occupiers, despite being the aggressor, it faints and plays the victim. But today it is totally exposed," Ahmad said.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to counterterrorism, he highlighted Islamabad’s efforts in combating Al-Qaeda and stressed that Pakistan continues to contribute to global security initiatives.

Ahmad concluded that Israel is responsible for decades of state terrorism in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, reiterating Pakistan’s condemnation of its policies and actions.

News.Az