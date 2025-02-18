Pakistan calls ties with China 'pivotal' for regional stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan stated on Tuesday that its bilateral cooperation with longtime ally China is "pivotal" for regional peace and stability.

Pakistan’s top diplomat, Ishaq Dar, made the remarks during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in New York at the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Chinese and Pakistani top diplomats exchanged views on bilateral relations including the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, besides global and regional issues of shared interest.

Friendship with China, Dar added, is the "cornerstone" of Pakistan’s foreign policy, and “there is unanimous support in Pakistan for further enhancement of bilateral ties.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, Dar said it is Islamabad’s firm resolve to further elevate bilateral relations with Beijing to a “higher level of cooperation and collaboration.”

Wang, for his part, said China accorded a “special” significance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and would continue to firmly support Pakistan on its core issues and socio-economic development.

“China would continue to enhance its ironclad ties with Pakistan for safeguarding the shared interests of the two counties,” he was quoted as saying.

Last week, US President Donald Trump hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington for summit-level talks.

Trump said the US will increase military sales to India in 2025 including F-35 stealth fighter jets, a move criticized by neighboring China and Pakistan.​​​​​​​

News.Az