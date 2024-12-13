Pakistan confirms 4 new polio cases
Xinhua
Pakistan reported four new cases of polio in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and southern Sindh provinces, bringing the total number to 63 since the beginning of this year, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The ministry confirmed the detection of one polio case each from Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts of KP, and Jacobabad and Sukkur districts of Sindh.
The ministry said that multiple doses of oral polio vaccine and completion of routine vaccination schedule for all children under five were essential to keep them protected.
The ministry confirmed the detection of one polio case each from Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts of KP, and Jacobabad and Sukkur districts of Sindh.
The ministry said that multiple doses of oral polio vaccine and completion of routine vaccination schedule for all children under five were essential to keep them protected.