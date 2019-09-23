Pakistan demands immediate withdrawal of Armenian forces from Nagorno-Karabakh

Pakistan demands immediate withdrawal of Armenian forces from Nagorno-Karabakh

Pakistan has demanded the immediate withdrawal of Armenian forces from Nagorno-Karabakh, reports DND News Agency through its correspondent in New York, according to AzerTag.

Pakistan also demanded world to compel Armenia to vacate Azerbaijani occupied land.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi while speaking at OIC contact group meeting at the sideline of UNGA said that the world must put pressure on Armenia to vacate Azerbaijani areas and stop aggression over the Azerbaijani nation.

He was of the view that Armenian aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh is hampering regional peace and since 1994 over 1 million had been displaced due to Armenian aggression.

He stated that Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan and believes that global peace cannot be achieved unless aggressors like Armenia are not snubbed by world powers.

He added Nagorno-Karabakh is a flashpoint for human suffering since decades and Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh are facing a similar situation.

He demanded the immediate withdrawal of Armenian forces from Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az

