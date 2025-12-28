Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan designates former army officer Adil Raja a terrorist under Schedule 4

A file photo of Major (retd) Adil Raja. — Picture via Twitter

Pakistan has designated former army officer and UK-based journalist Adil Raja a terrorist by placing him under Schedule 4, Raja said in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing Minute Mirror.

He alleged the decision is part of a campaign of transnational repression targeting critics of the country’s military establishment.

Raja said the designation came after what he described as failed attempts by the Pakistani state to extradite him from the United Kingdom. He claimed the move was not linked to any criminal offence but was retaliation for his journalistic work and criticism of the establishment.

The development follows a recent break-in at Raja’s home in the suburbs of London, where unknown assailants allegedly trespassed onto the property and ransacked the house. Raja said no one was at home at the time and no injuries were reported. He added that UK police responded promptly, a report was filed, and an investigation is underway.

He linked the incident to what he described as growing concerns over transnational repression in the UK, particularly targeting Pakistani critics and dissidents living abroad. He noted that the break-in occurred soon after a reported targeted attack on former Pakistani minister Shahzad Akbar in Cambridge.

In his statement, Raja alleged that the Pakistani state, after failing to secure his extradition, had escalated its actions by targeting his family home and formally declaring him a terrorist. He described the designation as part of an orchestrated campaign by Pakistan’s military establishment.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

