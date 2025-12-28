Pakistan designates former army officer Adil Raja a terrorist under Schedule 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has designated former army officer and UK-based journalist Adil Raja a terrorist by placing him under Schedule 4, Raja said in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing Minute Mirror.

He alleged the decision is part of a campaign of transnational repression targeting critics of the country’s military establishment.

Raja said the designation came after what he described as failed attempts by the Pakistani state to extradite him from the United Kingdom. He claimed the move was not linked to any criminal offence but was retaliation for his journalistic work and criticism of the establishment.

The development follows a recent break-in at Raja’s home in the suburbs of London, where unknown assailants allegedly trespassed onto the property and ransacked the house. Raja said no one was at home at the time and no injuries were reported. He added that UK police responded promptly, a report was filed, and an investigation is underway. He linked the incident to what he described as growing concerns over transnational repression in the UK, particularly targeting Pakistani critics and dissidents living abroad. He noted that the break-in occurred soon after a reported targeted attack on former Pakistani minister Shahzad Akbar in Cambridge. In his statement, Raja alleged that the Pakistani state, after failing to secure his extradition, had escalated its actions by targeting his family home and formally declaring him a terrorist. He described the designation as part of an orchestrated campaign by Pakistan’s military establishment. Raja rejected the terrorist tag, saying it was intended to silence dissent. He said he would continue his work and described the move as a reflection of his opposition to what he termed authoritarianism in Pakistan. He also expressed solidarity with other critics and detainees, including Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch and jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, saying the declaration would not deter him from speaking out. There was no immediate response from Pakistani authorities on Raja’s claims or on the circumstances under which his name was placed under Schedule 4.

