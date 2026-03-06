Pakistan destroys militant hideouts near Afghan border - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s security forces have destroyed several terrorist hideouts near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border during an operation in the Zhob and Qila Saifullah sectors.

The operation targeted militant positions located close to the border area. Sources said the Pakistan Army carried out the raid effectively, forcing militants linked to the Afghan Taliban to abandon their posts and flee the area, News.Az reports, citing state broadcaster Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).

Operation Ghazab Lil Haq



*🚨🚨 آپریشن غضب للحق/ ژوب سیکٹر اور قلعہ سیف اللہ سیکٹر*



افغان طالبان کی بلا اشتعال جارحیت کیخلاف پاک فوج کا مؤثر اور فیصلہ کن کاروائیاں جاری، *سیکیورٹی ذرائع*



پاک فوج نے بھرپور کاروائی کرتے ہوئے پاک افغان سرحد پر *ژوب سیکٹر اور قلعہ سیف… pic.twitter.com/y6NnucmwMl — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) March 6, 2026

Authorities say the operation was aimed at strengthening security in the border region and dismantling militant infrastructure used for cross-border activity.

