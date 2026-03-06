Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan destroys militant hideouts near Afghan border - VIDEO
Pakistan’s security forces have destroyed several terrorist hideouts near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border during an operation in the Zhob and Qila Saifullah sectors.

The operation targeted militant positions located close to the border area. Sources said the Pakistan Army carried out the raid effectively, forcing militants linked to the Afghan Taliban to abandon their posts and flee the area, News.Az reports, citing state broadcaster Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).

Authorities say the operation was aimed at strengthening security in the border region and dismantling militant infrastructure used for cross-border activity.


