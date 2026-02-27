Pakistan forces take control of Afghan Taliban post in Topsar - VIDEO

The update, issued at 12:45 p.m. (Pakistan time), said the operation resulted in Pakistani troops taking control of the position and securing the area, News.Az reports, citing Dawn.
The development comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where both sides have reported military engagements in recent days.
Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar earlier announced that at least 133 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed and over 200 wounded as a result of the clashes.
He said that by midnight, the Pakistani army destroyed 27 Afghan Taliban posts and captured nine.