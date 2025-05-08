Pakistan heightens maritime security at seaports

Pakistan has raised maritime security to high alert across its seaports, suspending all permits for both small and large fishing vessels, according to port authorities on Friday.

The restriction impacts hundreds of fishing vessels and private boats, part of efforts to tighten coastal surveillance, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Sources said that the move was made to improve coastal security by limiting marine movement.

Despite the heightened alert, commercial shipping operations remain unaffected, and the movement of cargo vessels continues as per routine.