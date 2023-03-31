Pakistan hosts events dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad organized a photo exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

The exhibition held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), one of the leading higher educational institutions in Pakistan, showcases photos depicting the life and activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as his official visit to Pakistan, the embassy told News.Az.

Following the exhibition, Khazar Farhadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, delivered a lecture on the topic “The Founding Role of Heydar Aliyev in Development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations”. The ambassador noted that National Leader Heydar Aliyev left a bright and indelible mark in the history of the modern world as a genius and wise statesman.

Speaking about the restoration of the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 1991, the diplomat said that in 1991-1993 the country was on the verge of a civil war and faced a threat to lose its independence. He pointed out that Heydar Aliyev came to power again in June 1993 at the request of the people at the most difficult time of the country’s independence. Ambassador Farhadov noted that Heydar Aliyev made Azerbaijan's independence eternal by eliminating chaos and anarchy, economic and political difficulties in the country.

Speaking about the Contract of the Century, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main export oil pipeline and other internationally important projects, Farhadov noted that thanks to the wise policy of the national leader, Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development was ensured, and the country has obtained a strong position in international relations.

As for Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, the ambassador emphasized that the foundation of the development of relations between the two countries was laid by Heydar Aliyev. He said that National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s visit to Pakistan in 1996 played a key role in the expansion of bilateral ties.

News.Az