Pakistan removes Iran from COVID-19 travel restrictions list

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions from the Islamic Republic of Iran while announcing new conditions for air travel to the country, IRNA reports.

National Command Operation Center on Wednesday in a meeting decided to relax coronavirus-related restrictions after the enforcement of obligatory vaccination for inbound travelers.

Accordingly, six countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was previously on List C of the air travel ban to Pakistan, were removed from the list.

“Inbound Air Traffic will operate at full quantum with effect from 10 November 2021,” said NCOC in a statement.

It said all foreign and domestic passengers must be 100% vaccinated and anyone over the age of 6 should be in possession of a negative PCR test report (max 72 hours old) before boarding.

News.Az

News.Az