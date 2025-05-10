Pakistan rules out nuclear option for now amid India tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that the nuclear option is “not on the cards right now” but if the situation comes up, the “watchers” will also be affected amid the ongoing tensions with India.

Asif said, “I am telling the world that this is not going to be confined to the region only; it could be much wider […] destruction”, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

“Our options are being reduced considering the situation India is creating,” he added.

He insisted that no meeting of the National Command Authority has been called.

The authority is responsible for making the operational decisions on Pakistan’s nuclear weapons.

