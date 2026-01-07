Pakistan, Saudi Arabia in JF-17 jets-for-loans talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are in discussions to convert approximately $2 billion of Saudi loans into a deal for JF-17 fighter jets, according to two Pakistani sources.

This move is set to deepen military cooperation between the two countries, following the signing of a mutual defense pact last year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The talks underscore how the two allies are moving to operationalise defense cooperation at a time when Pakistan is facing acute financial strain and Saudi Arabia is reshaping its security partnerships to hedge against uncertainty about US commitments in the Middle East.

The mutual defense deal was signed following Israel's strikes on Hamas targets in Doha.

One of the sources said the discussions were limited to the provision of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, the light combat aircraft jointly developed by Pakistan and China and produced in Pakistan, while the second said the jets were the primary option among others under discussion.

The first source said the total deal was worth $4 billion, with an additional $2 billion to be spent on equipment over and above the loan conversion. The sources close to the military with knowledge of the matter spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the deal. Pakistan's Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was in Saudi Arabia for bilateral talks including on "military cooperation between the two sides," Saudi media outlet SaudiNews50 said on X/Twitter on Monday. Amir Masood, a retired Air Marshall and analyst, said Pakistan was in talks about or had finalized deals with six countries to provide equipment including JF-17s and electronic systems and weapons systems for the jets. He said those countries included Saudi Arabia, but could not confirm any details about the negotiations. The JF-17s marketability has been increased because "it is tested and has been used in combat," he told Reuters, adding that it's also cost effective. Pakistan has said the aircraft was deployed during its conflict with India in May last year, the heaviest fighting between the neighbors in decades.

News.Az